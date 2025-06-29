Former MLA Bharat Simha Reddy Demands High Court Probe into Rayalampadu Reservoir Irregularities, Slams Government for False Promises

Gadwal: Former MLA D.K. Bharat Simha Reddy has come down heavily on the state government and the Irrigation Department, accusing them of continuously misleading the public with false promises regarding the Rayalampadu Reservoir repairs. Speaking after visiting both the Jurala Project and Rayalampadu Reservoir, he lambasted authorities for what he described as repeated lies and hollow assurances.

“Stop Camouflaging Lies as Promises,” Says Former MLA

Referring to the ongoing delay in repairs to the Rayalampadu Reservoir, Bharat Simha Reddy accused the state government of attempting to "polish lies and pass them off as ripe fruit," a Telugu idiom ("మసిబూసి మారేడు కాయ") suggesting superficial fixes with no real substance.

He particularly targeted Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, saying:

“When the Gattu Lift Review Meeting was held, the minister promised immediate repairs to the reservoir. Yet six months later, he visited again only to make the same empty promises. The public is tired of these repeated fabrications.”

Design Capacity Ignored – Danger in Increasing Storage

Highlighting a critical design flaw, the former MLA said:

“Rayalampadu Reservoir was originally designed to store only 2 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water. Now, they’re talking about holding up to 4 TMC, which is unsafe without changing the existing bund. If they truly want to prevent future disasters, the bund must be rebuilt, and the structure reinforced.”

He claimed that previous complaints regarding the safety of the reservoir and improper fund management were already submitted, but no action had been taken.

"We Have a 300-Page Report — Prove Me Wrong and I’ll Retire from Politics"

Emphasizing the seriousness of the matter, Bharat Simha Reddy said:

“We have a 300-page report documenting all irregularities. If even one claim in that report is proven false, I am ready to retire from politics permanently. That’s how confident we are in the facts.”

He demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the construction and repair works at Rayalampadu Reservoir, expressing a lack of faith in government investigations.

Allegations of Irregularities at Jurala Project

Turning to the Jurala Project, Bharat Simha Reddy asserted that he had only spoken the truth:

“I did not speak to create panic; I spoke to expose the truth.”

He raised several questions regarding operational inefficiencies:

“How can they claim silt has been removed if the lifts are not functioning?”

“Is it not true that Swapna Construction Company is being paid Rs. 4 crores annually despite doing no work?”

“Why haven’t four gates been opened despite broken ropes?”

He challenged the officials and ruling party leaders to come forward and clarify these points publicly.

BJP Leaders Present During the Inspection

Bharat Simha Reddy was accompanied by several senior BJP leaders, including:

Bandala Venkata Ramulu (State Council Member)

Rajaka Narasimha (District Vice President)

Mirzapuram Ramachandra Reddy

Sanjeev Bharadwaj

Krishnam Raju

Raghu Goud, among others.

The presence of top BJP leadership at the site inspection indicates that the party may intensify its campaign on alleged corruption and inefficiency in Telangana’s irrigation projects.

Conclusion

The strong words from the former MLA and his demand for a judicial probe add pressure on the state government to come clean about the Rayalampadu Reservoir and Jurala Project. As monsoon intensifies and water storage becomes a critical issue, all eyes will be on how the state responds to these serious allegations.