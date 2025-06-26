Formula E Probe: IAS officer Arvind Kumar summoned again

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), currently probing alleged irregularities in the Formula E Race case, has re-issued summons to IAS officer Arvind Kumar, directing him to appear for questioning on July 1.

This marks the second time Kumar has been called in connection with the Formula E investigation. He was previously interrogated for six hours on January 9, during which he reportedly informed officials that the funds transfer in question was made under the direct instructions of the then Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao.

Kumar, who was recently out of the country and has since landed in New Delhi, is expected to arrive in Hyderabad within a day or two. He has been asked to present himself at the ACB office in Banjara Hills.

The ACB's First Information Report (FIR) names BRS working president KT Rama Rao as the prime accused in the alleged irregularities surrounding the organisation of the Formula E Race. Allegations also surfaced against the then MAUD Secretary Arvind Kumar and HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also previously summoned both Rao and the official for questioning.