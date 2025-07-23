Giant Python Creates Panic Near Jammulamma Temple Stream in Aiza

Gadwal: Residents of Aiza town in Jogulamba Gadwal district are gripped by fear after the sighting of a large python near the Jammulamma Temple stream area. The python has been spotted slithering around the vicinity of the temple, which is located close to the town.

According to local shepherds, two days ago, the python was seen attacking and swallowing a goat, causing alarm among the cattle herders in the area. Witnesses described the python as being exceptionally large, sparking panic among those who regularly pass through or reside near the stream.

On Tuesday, the python was once again seen in the same location, further heightening anxiety among farmers, cattle herders, and local residents. It is believed that the python has made its home in the rocks and crevices of the stream, and is now preying on goats and sheep that come near the water.

Shepherds reported that the snake moves stealthily through nearby areas, ambushing unsuspecting animals. Fearing for the safety of their livestock and themselves, they are now urging authorities to take immediate action.

Local residents and farmers have appealed to the Forest Department to intervene urgently. They are demanding that the python be safely captured and relocated to a forested area, far from human habitation, to prevent further loss of livestock and potential danger to people.

The Forest Department is yet to respond officially, but growing public concern is putting pressure on the authorities to act swiftly and ensure safety in the area.