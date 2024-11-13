Live
Just In
Goods Train Derails in Peddapalli District, Damages Tracks and Disrupts Services
Peddapalli: A major railway accident occurred in Peddapalli district on Tuesday, as a goods train derailed, causing significant damage to the tracks and disrupting railway services in the region. The incident took place near the Raghavapur-Kannala railway line in Peddapalli Mandal.
According to officials, 11 bogies of the goods train, which was transporting iron coils, went off the tracks. The derailment also caused substantial damage to three railway tracks in the area. No casualties have been reported, but the accident has caused severe disruption to rail traffic, with trains temporarily halted on the affected line.
Emergency response teams, including railway engineers and workers, have been deployed to the site to assess the damage and begin the process of clearing the tracks. Railway authorities are working to restore services at the earliest while investigating the cause of the derailment.
Local residents and passengers have expressed concern over the incident, as the Raghavapur-Kannala route is a key link for freight and passenger services in the region. Railway officials have assured that all efforts are being made to minimise inconvenience to the public and resume normal train operations soon. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.