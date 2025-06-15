Governor presents ‘Best Service’ award to Wanaparthy man

Wanaparthy: “The services of Yuvashakti Foundation are remarkable,” said Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Governor presented ‘Best Service Award’ to Kagitala Madhu, the Founder-President of Yuvashakti Foundation on the day.

Madhu, hailing from Khilla Ghanpur Mandal in Wanaparthy district, has been spreading awareness about blood donation among youth through WhatsApp groups across the state. He has inspired many by voluntarily organising blood donations round the clock for over 30,000 people across Telangana, becoming a role model for many.

Kagitala Madhu shared his happiness at receiving the award, stating that it would inspire him to do even more service in the days to come. He dedicated the award to the people of his native village Khilla Ghanpur, the people of Wanaparthy district, and the Yuvashakti Foundation family working across the state. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Being born as a human is not great, but donating blood in times of emergency and saving lives is truly great.” He urged healthy young men and women to come forward and donate blood.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who has donated blood so far through the Yuvashakti Foundation and to everyone who has supported the foundation.