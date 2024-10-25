Govt developing well-planned colony for project oustees

Nagarkurnool: Following the instructions of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, District Collector Badavath Santosh inspected the submerged areas in the district on Thursday and interacted with the villagers to understand their concerns.

The Collector visited the villages of Erragutta, Bollaram Tanda, Vadde Gudiselu, Anjanagiri, Borabanda Tanda, and Dhoolya Naik Tanda in Kollapur Mandal, which are being submerged due to the construction of a reservoir as part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

During his visit, he assured that the government and district administration would fully support the displaced villagers and urged the residents of the submerged villages not to lose hope. He had detailed discussions about the needs of the affected villagers and the facilities required for rehabilitation.

Santosh assured the villagers that the government would provide all necessary amenities and construct a well-planned R&R (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) colony. This colony would include a government school, primary healthcare centre, wide CC roads, underground drainage, a community hall, and all other essential infrastructure. He emphasized that the district administration, along with the minister, would provide full support to the displaced families. The villagers requested the Collector to grant them residential land pattas (ownership rights) and to ensure that there are no obstructions from forest officials. They also asked for compensation in the form of land for the land they lost due to submergence. Farmers urged the Collector to pay compensation for the lands in Survey Numbers 125 and 176.

The Collector also discussed the issues faced by the villagers in Erragutta and Bollaram Tanda, where forest officials were obstructing the construction of houses. In Borabanda Tanda, the Collector informed the villagers that farmers affected by Survey Numbers 125 and 176 would be shifted to the R&R colony and compensated accordingly.

The Collector was accompanied by Kollapur RDO Yadagiri, Tahsildar, various department officials, and former ZPTC member Hanumanthu Naik, along with residents of the submerged villages.