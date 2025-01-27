Govt guarantees should be implemented

Nirmal: MLA Pawar Rama Rao Patel stated that if the guarantees given are not implemented, there will be public anger against the Congress government and that schemes should be provided to all the eligible ones. Speaking on the occasion of launching the Rythu Bharosa, New Ration Cards, Indiramma and Atmiya Bharosa schemes in Vittapur village of Kuntala mandal on Sunday.

He said that it would not be enough to give certificates to only a few and then wave your hands. He warned that if the schemes are not provided to the beneficiaries in a phased manner, agitations will have to be launched. He said that there are irregularities in “Atmiya Bharosa” and demanded that this scheme be applied to every landless laborer. There are agricultural laborers in Bainsa town, and he wanted to ensure that the scheme is applied to them too. It is not right to link Upadi Hami and Atmiya Bharosa, said MLA.