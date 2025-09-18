Govt Whip Aadi Srinivas files complaint against Collector

Rajanna Sircilla: A major protocol controversy erupted in Rajanna Sircilla district during the Telangana Praja Palana Dinostavam held at the district police grounds on Wednesday.

Government Whip Aadi Srinivas expressed strong displeasure over the alleged protocol lapses and negligent attitude of district Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha.

Despite arriving on time for the flag-hoisting ceremony, Aadi Srinivas alleged that the district Collector reached the venue late, ignoring the established protocol. Similar allegations had also surfaced earlier during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, where the Collector reportedly failed to accord the Government Whip appropriate protocol.

Further intensifying the controversy, the official invitation booklet printed across the State carried the chief guest’s message in all districts. However, in Rajanna Sircilla, the message from Government Whip Aadi Srinivas—appointed by the State government as the chief guest—was inexplicably omitted, raising questions about administrative negligence. Expressing deep anguish, Aadi Srinivas officially lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Chief Secretary (CS), stating that the Collector’s behavior undermined democratic principles and failed to uphold the dignity of his office. It is reliably learnt through the Chief Whip’s camp office sources that the disrespectful treatment towards the Government Whip was deliberate. He urged the higher authorities to take immediate and strict action against the Collector.

Several public representatives and local residents opined that the Collector’s repeated disregard for protocol strained the relationship between the administration and the people. They argued that such conduct was unbecoming of a responsible officer and demanded accountability to restore public trust.