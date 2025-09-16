  • Menu
Hanumakonda preps for Bathukamma fest at Thousand Pillar temple

Hanumakonda preps for Bathukamma fest at Thousand Pillar temple
Hanumakonda: District collector Sneha Sabharish said on Monday that officials should complete the arrangements for the Bathukamma festival with proper coordination. She held a coordination meeting with officials of various departments and Vedic scholars regarding the festival arrangements.

The collector said the festival will begin across the State on September 21. On the same day, the inaugural programme will be held grandly at the historic Thousand Pillar temple. She directed officials to make fool proof arrangements so that no issues arise during the celebrations.

She instructed the electricity department to ensure proper lighting, and the municipal department to maintain sanitation effectively. Since many women are expected to participate, she ordered deployment of more women police personnel for security.

She directed municipal officials to ensure availability of drinking water; instructed all officials to complete Bathukamma arrangements in villages as well. GWMC commissioner Chahat Bajpai stated that the corporation will ensure smooth conduct of celebrations at the temples under its purview. He mentioned arrangements for sound systems, temporary toilets, barricading, drinking water and sanitation.

