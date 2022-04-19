Harish Rao holds 'Nagarabata' prog, visits Zaheerabad on cycle

Sangareddy: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday that the face of Zaheerabad will change forever soon. He toured the lanes and bylanes of Zaheerabad on a cycle as part of 'Nagarabata' programme. It is reported that the State government had allotted Rs 75 crore for the development of Zaheerabad and to inspect the works done Harish Rao visited every corner and colony of Zaheerabad on cycle. During his cycle tour, he stopped here and there and interacted with residents and noted the issues they are facing and what can be changed to make Zaheerabad as developed one.

Interacting with the residents there, the Minister informed that the government is going to lay four-lane roads besides building Integrated Market in the fast-growing town.

Stating that the development works projects such as NIMZ (National Infrastructure and Investment Zone) will change the face of Zaheerabad forever, Harish Rao informed that the officials have addressed the drinking water issues under the Mission Bhageeratha programme.

He added that the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project (BLIP) will also provide irrigation water at every nook and corner of the constituency.

The Minister informed that the government is spending over Rs 4,000 crore on these two projects. While the NIMZ is all set for the operation of industries, he stated that they have got a defense industry close to Zaheerabad which will boost the development of the Assembly Constituency.

Interacting with the women, elderly persons, and children, Harish Rao enquired about the issues they were facing in their locality. He noted to know which development works they need immediately in their colony. He assured that the government will improve the roads and drainage system by spending Rs 75 crore.









Training guns at the Congress, Harish Rao accused the Congress leaders of ignoring the development of Zaheerabad,

He said that J Geetha Reddy never attempted to improve the facilities even though she won as MLA and become a Minister. MLA K Manik Rao, TRS District President Chintha Prabhakar, District Cooperative Marketing Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar, TSMIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, Elected representatives and officials of Zaheerabad Municipality were present.