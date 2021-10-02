Harish Rao inaugurates 360 2HK houses in Siddipet

Finance minister Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated 360 double bedroom houses here at KCR Nagar in Siddipet. The houses were handed over to the beneficiaries.

On the occasion, the minister distributed Bathukamma sarees at the Jayashankar Community Hall. He also launched the supply of cooking gas. "The Chief Minister's intention is the poor women wear new clothes and celebrate Bathukamma festival. The sarees have been weaved in 110 variety of colours and are being distributed to the women above 18 years of age," Harish Rao said.

The sarees will be distributed to around 3.83 lakh women holding white ration cards in the district.