Heavy Inflows Threaten Jurala Project: Damaged Crest Gates Raise Alarm

Mahabubnagar: With continuous heavy inflows into the Priyadarshini Jurala Project, alarming concerns have surfaced over the safety of the dam’s crest gates. Damaged components, unattended repairs, and administrative negligence now pose a serious threat to downstream regions.

Of the 64 radial crest gates of the project, 11 gates have reportedly developed serious issues, with damaged ropes and detached rubber seals, leading to uncontrolled leakage of water towards the downstream. As water levels continue to rise, fears of structural failure loom large.

According to sources, the issue is not new. Four years ago, the then government sanctioned Rs. 11.40 crore for repairs of the 11 defective gates and handed over the contract to a private construction company. However, the company managed to repair only 4 gates before abandoning the project.

Last summer, officials issued fresh notices urging the contractor to resume repairs. The company responded by performing only temporary patchwork, citing high water levels and increased inflows as reasons for not being able to carry out full-fledged repairs. As a result, the remaining damaged gates were left vulnerable, while 12 gates were opened to manage the surging floodwaters from upstream.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also expressed concern and directed project officials to inspect and maintain the crest gates regularly, warning that negligence may lead to severe consequences. Experts fear that a gate failure could result in massive downstream flooding, submerging villages, destroying farmlands, and even damaging the powerhouse, causing heavy financial losses to the government.

As monsoon intensifies and flood inflows rise rapidly, the need for urgent, permanent repairs has become critical. Civic activists and local residents are calling upon the state government and irrigation authorities to act immediately and avert a potential disaster.