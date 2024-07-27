Heavy Rains Expected in AP, Telangana for next three days

The Southwest Monsoon is currently active in the Telugu states, bringing forecasts of heavy rains over the next three days, according to officials from the Meteorological Center. A low-pressure system that formed in the Bay of Bengal has weakened over the Chhathisgarh region, leading to anticipated rain across coastal areas and Rayalaseema within the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for strong winds along the northern coast, advising fishermen to refrain from going out to sea due to potentially dangerous conditions.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center has also issued a warning for heavy rains over the next two days. The low-pressure area is currently concentrated in North Chhattisgarh and is expected to remain over East Madhya Pradesh. Officials predict moderate to heavy rainfall in various districts across Telangana, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. Wind gusts are expected to range between 40 to 50 km/h, bringing additional concerns.

Residents of Hyderabad can expect light rain, while many areas in the state prepare for more significant rainfall. Authorities are urging citizens to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period of inclement weather.