Helping Hands Charitable Trust Distributes Study Material to 3,000 Students in Gattu Mandal

Gadwal: A study material distribution program was organized on Thursday at the Zilla Parishad High School in Macharla, under the auspices of the Helping Hands Charitable Trust, led by Ratna Simha Reddy. The event aimed at supporting Class 10 students by providing them with essential study materials.

The program was presided over by the school headmaster, Venkateshwarlu, and the study materials were distributed to the students by the chief guest, District Legal Services Authority Officer Mrs. Ganta Kavitha. Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Kavitha expressed pride in the initiative, highlighting that this was the first time such a large-scale effort was undertaken in the Gadwal taluk. The Trust has prepared and distributed materials to 3,000 Class 10 students across various government schools in the taluk.

She encouraged the students to utilize the study materials effectively, follow their teachers' guidance with discipline and determination, and aim for perfect scores in the March examinations. She further motivated them to bring honor to their parents, teachers, and schools by achieving academic excellence.

Trust founder Seemala Ratna Simha Reddy stated that the initiative was driven by a desire to support underprivileged students in government schools and enhance the taluk's educational standing. He thanked the education department and local leaders for their cooperation in making the initiative successful.

Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Nalla Reddy appreciated the timely distribution of the materials, which would be highly beneficial for students preparing for their exams scheduled to start on March 21. He extended special thanks to the Trust for their commendable work.

The event saw participation from Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Chennayya, MEO Nalla Reddy, Headmaster Venkateshwarlu, school teachers, and members of the Trust, including Venkatesh.