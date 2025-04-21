High Court quashes FIR against KTR in Medigadda drone case

The Telangana High Court has quashed the FIR filed against BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with a drone incident at the Medigadda barrage in Mahadevpur.

The case was originally registered after KTR and several others were accused of flying a drone over the barrage without prior permission. A complaint had been lodged stating that the drone was operated in violation of regulations, prompting police to file a case against the BRS leader and his associates.

However, the High Court has now dismissed the FIR, effectively clearing KTR of the charges. The court's decision comes as a relief to the BRS leadership, which had termed the case politically motivated.