High Court quashes FIR against KTR in Medigadda drone case
Highlights
The Telangana High Court has quashed the FIR filed against BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with a drone incident at the Medigadda barrage in Mahadevpur.
The case was originally registered after KTR and several others were accused of flying a drone over the barrage without prior permission. A complaint had been lodged stating that the drone was operated in violation of regulations, prompting police to file a case against the BRS leader and his associates.
However, the High Court has now dismissed the FIR, effectively clearing KTR of the charges. The court's decision comes as a relief to the BRS leadership, which had termed the case politically motivated.
