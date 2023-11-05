  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Home Minister Mahmood Ali's convoy checked in Medak

Home Minister Mahmood Alis convoy checked in Medak
x
Highlights

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali's convoy was checked by police at a checkpoint in Medak district on Sunday as part of election security...

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali's convoy was checked by police at a checkpoint in Medak district on Sunday as part of election security measures.

The minister fully cooperated with the police, who checked his vehicle and the other vehicles in his convoy. The police thanked the minister for his cooperation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X