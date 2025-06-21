  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy arrested over allegations of extortion

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy arrested over allegations of extortion
x
Highlights

In a significant turn of events in Telangana politics, Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was apprehended by Warangal Subedari Police at Shamshabad...

In a significant turn of events in Telangana politics, Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was apprehended by Warangal Subedari Police at Shamshabad Airport. He has since been transported to Warangal for questioning.

The detainment stems from serious allegations made by a granite quarry trader, Manoj Reddy, who operates a quarry in Vangapalli, Kamalapur mandal. Reddy's wife, Umadevi, lodged a complaint with the Subedari Police, claiming that MLA Reddy threatened her, demanding a payment of Rs. 50 lakhs.

As a result, police have filed cases against the MLA under Sections 308(2), 308(4), and 352 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), encompassing charges of threatening and extortion. The investigation is ongoing as authorities look into the matter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick