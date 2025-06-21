Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy arrested over allegations of extortion

In a significant turn of events in Telangana politics, Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was apprehended by Warangal Subedari Police at Shamshabad Airport. He has since been transported to Warangal for questioning.

The detainment stems from serious allegations made by a granite quarry trader, Manoj Reddy, who operates a quarry in Vangapalli, Kamalapur mandal. Reddy's wife, Umadevi, lodged a complaint with the Subedari Police, claiming that MLA Reddy threatened her, demanding a payment of Rs. 50 lakhs.

As a result, police have filed cases against the MLA under Sections 308(2), 308(4), and 352 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), encompassing charges of threatening and extortion. The investigation is ongoing as authorities look into the matter.