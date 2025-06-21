Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy arrested over allegations of extortion
In a significant turn of events in Telangana politics, Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was apprehended by Warangal Subedari Police at Shamshabad...
In a significant turn of events in Telangana politics, Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was apprehended by Warangal Subedari Police at Shamshabad Airport. He has since been transported to Warangal for questioning.
The detainment stems from serious allegations made by a granite quarry trader, Manoj Reddy, who operates a quarry in Vangapalli, Kamalapur mandal. Reddy's wife, Umadevi, lodged a complaint with the Subedari Police, claiming that MLA Reddy threatened her, demanding a payment of Rs. 50 lakhs.
As a result, police have filed cases against the MLA under Sections 308(2), 308(4), and 352 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), encompassing charges of threatening and extortion. The investigation is ongoing as authorities look into the matter.