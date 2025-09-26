Hyd Police to open history sheets to rein in growing cybercrooks’ crimes



Hyderabad Police have begun opening history sheets on repeat offenders involved in cybercrimes and financial frauds on social media, following a sharp rise in such offences throughout 2024 and 2025.

This measure was ordered by the state’s Director-General of Police after a detailed review of alarming data, including a high rate of repeat cyber fraud, significant public financial losses, and increasing difficulty in catching offenders.

In 2024, Hyderabad saw a notable rise in overall crime, with a 41% increase to 35,944 cases from 25,488 the previous year. The Cybercrime Police recorded 4,042 cases, primarily linked to investment fraud, trading scams, OTP scams, and customs fraud.

Residents of Hyderabad lost approximately Rs 385 crore to cybercrimes. This figure exceeded Rs 793 crore when accounting for the wider Hyderabad region (Cyberabad), with only a small portion of the funds being recovered or refunded. Most of these crimes were perpetrated by repeat offenders using sophisticated methods to target victims nationwide.

Police reports indicate that in August 2025 alone, 61 cybercrime suspects were arrested from 14 states during coordinated nationwide operations targeting trading, investment, social media, insurance and digital scam networks.

The issued directive requires all Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of Cybercrime stations to maintain history sheets and ensure continuous surveillance of suspects to prevent future crimes. These sheets will document the details, movements, and activities of habitual offenders, even before they are convicted, allowing for stricter oversight and a quicker response.

This move to maintain history sheets is supported by new legal provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which enable proactive detention and asset attachment before a conviction. The police aim to create a strong deterrent against repeat cyber offenders while protecting citizens and helping to recover lost assets promptly.

To aid in these efforts, zonal-level cyber investigation units and special teams have been established for rapid fraud investigation and tracking. Public advisories are also being issued, warning citizens about impersonation scams and urging them to report any incidents immediately on official helplines.