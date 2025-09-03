Hyd’bad CP reviews preps for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Tuesday called for tight security amid the Ganesh idol procession in the city. An action plan for the swift immersion of the idols was reviewed, and officials were instructed to advise the Mandap Organisers to begin the immersion process as soon as possible and ensure devotees return home safely.

The Commissioner held a review meeting at the South West Zone DCP Office in Mehdipatnam, where he met with law and order, traffic, and other police officers to review arrangements for the Ganesh immersion. During the meeting, C V Anand stated that devotees should not face any inconvenience. He called for strict vigilance to be maintained to prevent crimes by anti-social elements, as well as incidents of pickpocketing, eve-teasing, and chain snatching.

The Commissioner suggested that, as a precaution, organisers and volunteers should be present near the idols at night. He instructed officials to advise the organisers to begin the immersion process soon and ensure devotees return home safely.

C V Anand also inspected important Ganesh mandapas in Goshamahal, Tappachabutra, Langar Houz, and Golconda in the South West Zone, where he spoke with the organisers and volunteers. He advised them that since it is raining, all mandap organisers should take proper precautions to avoid accidents. C V Anand asked all devotees and the public to cooperate with the police to ensure the Ganesh festival is held in a peaceful atmosphere.

Later, C V Anand inaugurated a new cricket practice facility at the Kulsumpura Police Quarters to promote sports development and overall welfare among police personnel. An outpost was also inaugurated at Ganga Bowli, under the Tappachabutra Police Station limits. The review meeting and other activities were attended by G Chandra Mohan, DCP South West Zone; K Apoorva Rao, DCP SB; R Venkateswarlu, DCP Traffic; M A Bari, DCP; and Iqbal Siddiqui, Additional DCP Task Force, among others.