Hyderabad: Centre submits report to NGT on Rayalaseema project

Hyderabad: The Central government on Wednesday submitted its report on the controversial Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme of Andhra Pradesh to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chennai.

The, Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in the report stated that it had stopped the works of the project now. It mentioned a report submitted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on the project. It also told the tribunal about the permissions and clearances related to environment.

Meanwhile, AP government has urged the tribunal to conserve their arguments over the competency of the tribunal to take action regarding the alleged violations committed by it. The government sought time from the tribunal on the issue. The tribunal adjourned the matter to September16.

It may be noted here that the Telangana government had already submitted pictures and videos to the tribunal to prove that the works on the project were going on at the project site.