Hyderabad CP holds departmental meeting to discuss on Ganesh Festival arrangements

Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Festival 2024, Sri Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy, IPS, the Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad City, convened an inter-departmental coordination meeting at TGC&CC, Banjara Hills. This meeting brought together key stakeholders from the city, including representatives from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Khairtabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi, along with officials from various government departments and police officers from the Tri Commissionerate.





Among the notable attendees were Sri Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), and Sri P. Viswa Prasad, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), along with senior officials from Cyberabad police, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and several other departments crucial to the festival's execution.



During the meeting, representatives from the Ganesh Utsav Samithis raised important issues related to the festival's seamless execution, including concerns about potholes on roads, the necessity for adequate lighting at certain locations, and the availability of vehicles for organizers of the mandapams. Additional discussions addressed provisions for food and water during the immersion night.

In response, the officials assured attendees that necessary measures would be taken to address these concerns. Plans were discussed to ensure timely road repair works, installation of lighting to prevent accidents, provision of cranes and heavy vehicles, along with tree pruning activities.



Commissioner Srinivasa Reddy stressed the importance of adhering to court orders and emphasized the need for the Utsav Samithis to complete the requisite notification forms. He affirmed that the police department would implement extensive arrangements for the festival, ensuring that devotees face no disruptions or inconveniences during the celebrations. The Commissioner also sought cooperation from various departments to effectively carry out the plans and ensure the successful completion of Ganesh Festival 2024 in Hyderabad.

