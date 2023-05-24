Hyderabad: World can learn from success of Kaleshwaram project said American Society of Civil Engineers

Hyderabad : “World can learn from the success story of Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project,” said American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) president Maria C Lehman.

The ASCE representatives spoke highly of the world’s largest lift irrigation project. After delivering the keynote address at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress 2023 held by ASCE at Henderson, Nevada, USA, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao had a chat with the top brass of ASCE in which they shared their thoughts and experience of visiting the project.

Terming the project as mind blowing and amazing, Shirley Clark, the president-elect of American Society of Civil Engineers - Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE-EWRI) said that it has raised the quality of life of residents of Telangana. “As a hydraulic engineer, lifting water 500 meters blows my mind,” Clark said.

Brian Parsons, the director of ASCE-EWRI, said the social aspects associated with the project is an extra checkmark for the success of Kaleshwaram. “It’s a global challenge to optimise the available resources; Telangana is making a foray into that space which indeed is going to be an example for others to follow,” Parsons added.

Lehman emphasised that they really want to highlight game-changing projects like Kaleshwaram in the sustainability space. “We will promote the videos and show it to others,” she added. Clark said that she would show the video to her students to make them understand how the project was designed and put together. KTR appreciated the ASCE delegation for visiting the project recently.