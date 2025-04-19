HYDRAA demolishes illegal structures in Injapur and Vanasthalipuram

In a continued effort to clear illegal constructions, HYDRAA has embarked on demolition activities in Injapur under the Vanasthalipuram limits today. The operation targets the Scoops Ice Cream Company, which has unlawfully occupied the main road leading to various residential colonies.

According to reports, a wall constructed in Survey Nos. 213, 214, 215, and 216 of Turkayanjal Municipality has obstructed traffic, severely affecting the residents of several colonies, including Srirangapuram, Sundarayya, Apple, Lakshmi Nagar, and Indiramma. Following complaints from local residents about the traffic disruption, HYDRAA officials conducted a survey and confirmed the encroachment, prompting today's demolitions.

Meanwhile, demolition efforts are also underway in Hafizpet within the Miyapur limits. Activities near the Kondapur RTA office involve the removal of structures related to a disputed 39 acres of land in Hafizpet Survey No. 79. The demolition of a new office, named Vasantha House, and associated large sheds is being conducted under heavy police supervision, following complaints about the ongoing land dispute. JCB machinery is being used to dismantle fencing and the structures on the site.