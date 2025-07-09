Illegal Sand Mining in Koilkonda Raises Serious Concerns Over Official oversight

Mahabubnagar: Illegal sand mining continues unchecked in Koilkonda, sparking public outrage and raising serious questions about the role of local officials. Eyewitnesses claim that government staff were present at the sand mining site but turned a blind eye to the violations, behaving as if it was none of their business. This has deepened public suspicion of official collusion with the sand mafia.

Social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar, who has long been vocal against illegal sand mining in the region, accused the sand mafia of misusing government permissions to loot natural resources. He stated that both legal and illegal transportation of sand is happening openly, with little to no action from the authorities.

Residents say sand trucks operate day and night, often carrying loads far beyond the permitted quantity. “Sand contractors are bribing inspectors and supervisors to allow extra trips. This is happening regularly at sand reaches,” said a local resident who frequently witnesses the illegal activity.





Locals are now left questioning who truly controls the sand trade in Koilkonda — the government or the mafia. The failure to act against the rampant misuse of permissions and the corruption in the system is reportedly causing heavy losses to the state exchequer.

The situation continues to raise concerns as valuable sand resources are being looted in broad daylight, with little fear of consequences.