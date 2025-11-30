Intensify outreach at village level: Puvvada

Khammam: Former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in a meeting of key BRS leaders from Raghunathapalem mandal on Saturday and issued directions to the cadre ahead of the upcoming local body elections. He said that the party must demonstrate its strength in the sarpanch elections and intensify outreach at the village level.

Speaking at the meeting, Puvvada criticised the Congress government, alleging that it came to power by making false promises and had failed to deliver on key assurances. He said farmers were facing difficulties due to inadequate supply of urea and alleged that assurances on crop loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa were not fulfilled as promised.

He claimed that farmers received neither compensation for crop losses nor timely seeds and fertilisers and alleged that cotton farmers were struggling due to poor market prices.

Ajay Kumar said that the expansion of mandals and the upgrading of tribal hamlets into gram panchayats were achievements of the former BRS government under K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Referring to the Telangana Movement, Puvvada said that KCR’s role and his hunger strike would remain significant in the State’s history.

The meeting was attended by local BRS leaders, former public representatives and party workers.