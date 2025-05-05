Itikyala Mandal Chosen as Pilot for Bhu Bharati Land Reform Drive; Free Application Submission at Revenue Conferences

Gadwal: To address long-standing land disputes and streamline the resolution process, the Telangana state government has initiated a series of revenue conferences under the Bhu Bharati Act. Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh announced that Itikyala Mandal has been selected as the pilot project area for this initiative.

Speaking at a Bhu Bharati Revenue Conference held in Gopal Dinne village of Itikyala Mandal on Monday, the Collector attended as the chief guest and personally received land-related grievance applications from farmers. He explained that similar conferences are being conducted across 28 districts in the state to resolve land issues efficiently.

Collector Santosh emphasized that, unlike in the past where people had to visit the Tahsildar, RDO, or Collector's offices for such issues, officials are now directly visiting the villages to collect and address grievances. He assured that the received applications would be carefully reviewed, verified, and eligible applicants would be issued appropriate orders.

Importantly, while application submission through Mee Seva centers typically involves a fee, all applications submitted at these revenue conferences are accepted completely free of cost. He urged all farmers to take full advantage of this opportunity. Officials will be available in the village from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and special help centers have been set up to assist with form filling and any related queries.

The Collector further assured that all applications will be thoroughly verified, and efforts will be made to resolve the issues within one month.

The event was also attended by Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, Itikyala Tahsildar Veerabhadrappa, Erravalli Tahsildar Naresh, MPDO Azhar Mohinuddin, local farmers, and other officials.