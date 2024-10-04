  • Menu
Jal Digbandham Floods Pose Challenge to Edapally Temple During Navratri Celebrations

Jal Digbandham Floods Pose Challenge to Edapally Temple During Navratri Celebrations
Medak: The famous Edapally temple has been surrounded by floodwaters as the Manjeera River swells, creating a difficult situation for devotees during...

Medak: The famous Edapally temple has been surrounded by floodwaters as the Manjeera River swells, creating a difficult situation for devotees during the ongoing Navratri celebrations. The heavy floodwaters, flowing at dangerous levels in front of the temple, have made access to the main sanctum difficult.

Due to the flooding, temple authorities have closed the inner sanctum (garbhagudi) and are conducting the pujas at the Rajagopuram (temple tower). Despite the challenging circumstances, the pujas continue with devotion, and the deity, Gayatri Devi, has been adorned in special attire to allow devotees to offer their prayers.

The flooding has created concerns about further disruptions to the Sharannavarathri Utsavalu (Navratri celebrations) if the water levels continue to rise.

