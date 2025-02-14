Jogu Ramanna demands probe into irregularities in cotton procurement

Adilabad: Former minister Jogu Ramanna demanded that a thorough investigation should be carried out by the Collector into the corruption in thecotton procurement done by the CCI in the district.

Speaking at a media conference held at the BRS office here on Thursday, the former minister said that the CCI pur-chased about 25 lakh quintals of cotton in the Adilabad mar-ket yard this year. He questioned the reason for the suspen-sion of the market secretary due to massive corruption in the procurement.

He reminded that in the last ten years, no allegations of cor-ruption had been made despite larger purchases. He said that cotton was brought from neighboring districts and States and sold in the names of tenant farmers, and doubts are be-ing expressed about the role of the officials in this.

He demanded that the district Collector should conduct a full investigation into the corruption in CCI purchases and strict action be taken against those responsible.

Ijjagiri Narayana, Mettu Pralad, Marisetty Govardhan, Dammapal, Konda Ganesh, Battu Satish, Apkam Gangaiah, Dasari Ramesh, Butti Sivakumar, Devidhas, Adapa Tirupati, Navate Srinivas, Ugge Vittal, Kalim, and others were present.