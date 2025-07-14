Jogulamba Central Lab Under Fire for Endangering Pregnant Woman's Life with False Report

Gadwal: A serious appeal submitted to the DMHO at Jogulamba Gadwal District Headquarters CPIML New Democracy party leaders have demanded the cancellation of the license and seizure of Jogulamba Central Lab in Ieeja town, alleging that the lab played with the life of a pregnant woman by issuing a false ultrasound report.

Incident Overview:

On the 11th of this month, a pregnant woman experienced labor pains and was taken by an ASHA worker to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ieeja town, Jogulamba Gadwal district. To assess the condition, doctors at the PHC advised an ultrasound scan to determine the level of amniotic fluid (referred to as “Ummaneeru” in Telugu).

The woman’s family members then took her to the Jogulamba Central Lab for the scan. The report issued by the lab showed that the amniotic fluid level was 3.4 cm, a very low and risky level during pregnancy.

Upon reviewing this report, the PHC medical officer expressed concern that the fluid level was too low and that proceeding with delivery at the PHC would not be safe. The woman was referred to the District Government Hospital for further treatment.

Contradictory Reports Raise Alarms:

At the district hospital, a government doctor also found the amniotic fluid level to be low after conducting an observation scan and advised that a cesarean delivery (C-section) might be necessary. However, the doctor grew suspicious of the earlier report and asked the family to get a third opinion from Kranthi Diagnostic Center.

To their shock, the scan at Kranthi Diagnostic Center reported a normal amniotic fluid level of 11.12 cm, contradicting the earlier reading of 3.4 cm by Jogulamba Central Lab. This discrepancy raised serious concerns over the credibility of the Jogulamba Central Lab's reports.

Public Outrage and Call for Action:

Leaders from the CPIML New Democracy party, including Jammichedu Karthik, Halimpasha, Harish, Danayya, and Raju, took up the issue and held a demonstration. They accused Jogulamba Central Lab of recklessly issuing false medical reports, putting the life of an innocent pregnant woman at grave risk.

They submitted a petition to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) demanding:

Immediate cancellation of the lab's license

Seizure of Jogulamba Central Lab

A comprehensive investigation into the lab’s practices

Strict legal action against those responsible

Conclusion:

This incident has sparked outrage in the local community, highlighting the risks posed by unregulated and negligent diagnostic centers. The leaders called for stronger oversight and accountability in the healthcare system to prevent such life-threatening errors in the future.