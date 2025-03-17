Live
Kadiyam thanks massive gathering
Highlights
Hanumakonda: As part of the progress in public governance, a massive crowd gathered at the public meeting of CM Revanth Reddy at Shivunipalli, the headquarters of the Station Ghanpur constituency on Sunday. Local MLA Kadiyam Srihari expressed his gratitude to people, including women, youth and farmers, for making the event a grand success.
He appreciated the district collector, additional collectors, RDOs, and other officials, as well as DCPs, ACPs, police personnel, party activists and volunteers who contributed to the successful meeting.”I will never forget the unwavering support and trust of people of Station Ghanpur. I sincerely thank each one for standing by me and blessing me always,” he said.
