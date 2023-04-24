KCR all set to address third public meeting in Maharashtra

KCR, as the BRS chief is also known, had said party vehicles will tour every village in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra to form farmers' committees. He also pointed out that the state has recorded the highest number of farmers' suicides in the country.

He also questioned why there is a water shortage in the western state even though big rivers such as Godavari and Krishna originate from there.

BRS appears keen on expanding and fielding candidates in Maharashtra with groups of activists and leaders joining the party separately in the presence of Rao during the last couple of months.