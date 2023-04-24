  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR all set to address third public meeting in Maharashtra

Telangana CM KCR
x

Telangana CM KCR

Highlights

KCR, as the BRS chief is also known, had said party vehicles will tour every village in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra to form farmers’ committees.

KCR, as the BRS chief is also known, had said party vehicles will tour every village in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra to form farmers' committees. He also pointed out that the state has recorded the highest number of farmers' suicides in the country.

He also questioned why there is a water shortage in the western state even though big rivers such as Godavari and Krishna originate from there.

BRS appears keen on expanding and fielding candidates in Maharashtra with groups of activists and leaders joining the party separately in the presence of Rao during the last couple of months.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X