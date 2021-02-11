KCR blows Sagar bypoll bugle

Halia (Nalgonda): Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao blew the bugle for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election by showering sops for the Nalgonda district. He announced Rs 20 lakh to each of 540 gram panchayats in the district, besides Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore to the Nalgonda and Miryalaguda municipalities, respectively worth over Rs 180 crore.

Addressing his first public meeting at Halia after lockdown, Chief Minister

K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday vowed to end the water woes of Nalgonda district forever by pumping water from the Paleru reservoir of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme in Khammam district to Devulapally Balancing Reservoir in Nalgonda district.

He said estimations have been prepared to take up the project at a cost of Rs 600 crore to pump water from the Godavari river to the Krishna river, which has unreliable water flow during some seasons.

He promised that all these projects will be completed in 18 months and if he fails, he will not seek votes in next general elections.

KCR also announced to take up construction of two more LIS at Veerlapalem and Thopucherla following a request made by the local MLAs for which orders will be issued in a couple of days. He assured to complete the Baswapuram project and supply water to Aler and Bhongir Assembly constituencies by June this year.

Upon completing the Dindi LIS, he assured to provide irrigation water for the entire erstwhile Nalgonda district.

KCR also announced that Nayee Brahmin youth would get up to Rs 1 lakh each for setting up modern saloons in their respective villages and went on explaining how his government implemented welfare schemes. KCR came down heavily on the Congress party for neglecting Telangana during their tenure and held TRS responsible for all the sufferings of Telangana people.

The TRS president urged people not to get misguided by the false propaganda of the Opposition parties and instead support the party which has worked for them in the upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls. He said the Congress and the BJP leaders were speaking "nonsense" and demanded to know why they remained silent when the Nalgonda region was being subjected to injustice in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

"They shifted the Nagarjuna Sagar project by 19 km downstream, failed to end the fluoride problem which destroyed an entire generation, and did not take up any welfare schemes for people of the erstwhile Nalgonda district. They remained mute spectators to protect their posts when the then Andhra rulers were ignoring the Telangana region," he said.

He also called up on farmers to utilise 2,600 Rythu Vedikas built across the state to sort out their farming issues through sharing and exchanging information with other farmers and agriculture officials.

"No one will come from America to educate you about innovations. You only have to learn on your own through cooperative effort," said KCR. Referring to the Congressmen's allegation on the Kaleshwaram project who have been calling it as a Commission Project, he questioned them if they had built Nagarjuna Sagar for the sake of Commissions.

He also listed out various welfare schemes and projects taken up by his government which include Damarcherla power project, Yadadri temple, Kaleshwaram project, Rythu Bandhu scheme and Kalyana Lakshmi among other programmes.

He further claimed that Telangana would soon become the only State in the country which will not have any land-related legal issues.

The continuation of TRS in government was necessary to ensure that all injustices heaped on this part of the country were corrected, he added. He asked people to go back, analyse what TRS had done vis-a-vis Congress and decide whom to vote for in the bypolls.