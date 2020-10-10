KCR to review steps for kharif procurement

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a review meeting with Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments' officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. The review meeting will focus on the regulatory farm policy methods to be implemented during the summer season and purchase of agriculture produce in the villages itself. Agriculture, Civil Supplies Ministers and senior officials will participate in the meeting.



"The Centre is importing corn on a large-scale and this will have an adverse impact on the corn grown within the country. Against this backdrop, a decision should be taken on cultivation of corn in the State. There would be a detailed discussion on the matter at the Saturday meeting," the CM reportedly informed.

The CM, who has decided to set up purchase centres in villages for the safety of farmers amidst corona pandemic, will review the setting up of purchase centres.

"Due to coronavirus spread, the purchase centres were set up in villages in summer and the agriculture produce was purchased. We have not yet got over the corona threat. Hence, agriculture produce from this rainy season should also be purchased in the villages by setting up purchase centres. Set up 6,000 purchase centres so that farmers will have no problem in selling their produce. Make all the arrangements in this regard. After buying the produce, ensure that the farmers get their money as early as possible," the CM said and instructed the officials to make all the necessary arrangements in this regard.