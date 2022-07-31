Kishan slams KCR for inundation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday lashed out at State government and alleged that the state government was not taking steps to solve the problems of people, who are suffering due to heavy rains. He made these remarks after inspecting Moosarambagh bridge, which is flooded with the rain water, in the city.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he claimed that one lakh houses were inundated due to the rains in the State capital and added that the city had witnessed the same problems last year too. He alleged that the State government failed to provide the basic Infrastructure even after the floods of the last year. Stating that the State government has set up a corporation for the development of the Musi river, he said that not a single step was taken after the setting up of the corporation.

He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao government had done nothing except claiming that it had prepared the project report and was making efforts to take loans for the project. He alleged that the catchment areas of the Musi river were being encroached upon by land sharks during night times by laying gravel and added that the residents of the surrounding areas of the river were suffering due to the same encroachments. He demanded the State government to pay compensation to the victims of the floods. He asked the CM as to what he did in his four day long Delhi visit?