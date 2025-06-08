Kishan slams Rahul for remark on EC

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy stated that the BJP will remain unstoppable as long as Rahul Gandhi leads the Congress party. While addressing a workshop of the party’s social media wing on Saturday, he criticized the Congress MP for resorting to mudslinging that tarnishes the image of constitutional institutions and authorities, both in India and abroad. He noted this behavior as an attempt to cover up his ineffective leadership, especially given the series of setbacks and electoral defeats Congress has faced over the past decade.

He pointed out that the Congress party is riddled with corruption and dynastic politics and has been unsuccessful in winning the trust of the people, leading them to reject the party’s propaganda against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Central government. Referring to an article written by Rahul Gandhi, Kishan Reddy labeled it as another example of Rahul Gandhi’s ineffective leadership, wherein he accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of compromising its constitutional responsibilities.

Kishan Reddy posed a question: “If the ECI is fixing the elections, then how could Congress win 90 seats in Telangana and a similar number in Parliament?”

The Union Minister criticised the abusive political rhetoric of Congress and Rahul Gandhi, mentioning that they have not spared even Operation Sindoor.

He pointed out that politics and national security are different issues, but both Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made statements aimed at gaining political advantage against Operation Sindoor, which he termed a new low.