Just In
Kishan urges effective utilisation of mine water
Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy stressed the importance of water as a priceless natural resource and emphasised that effectively utilising mine water addresses the ecological impacts of mining by transforming a potential challenge into an opportunity for positive change.
He said this after releasing comprehensive guidelines for the rejuvenation of traditional water bodies in coal and lignite mining regions in the national capital in the presence of Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines, and Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal. Kishan Reddy said the innovative approaches include various strategies, such as empowering self-help groups to operate floating restaurants on water-filled mine pits. These floating restaurants provide new economic opportunities for local communities while enhancing local tourism, such as empowering self-help groups (SHGs) to operate floating restaurants in water-filled mine pits.
He further noted that mine water is repurposed for diverse uses, including industrial purposes, groundwater recharge, high-tech cultivation, and fish farming. Initiatives like mine tourism and floating restaurants showcase the versatility of mine water as a valuable resource. He added that this comprehensive strategy not only mitigates environmental impacts by creating water bodies at rehabilitation sites but also plays a crucial role in enhancing community resilience.