Koratikal: Angry villagers gherao BJP leader's house

Koratikal ( Munugodu ): Expressing anger over not getting money sent by the BJP candidate to be distributed among the voters in the village, the voters in Koratikal village laid siege to the houses of several BJP leaders and questioned why they are giving money to few and ignoring others.

They alleged that the leaders kept the money with them by not distributing all the money that was sent by the BJP candidate.

The villagers who could not get the money for their votes warned that they would not move from leaders' house ultil they get their share of money.

Observing the situation, a few village elders suggested that that it was not right to ask for money for votes. The BJP leaders breathed a sigh of relief as voters calmed down after elders' counseling.