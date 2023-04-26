Kothagudem: Maoist surrenders before police

Kothagudem: CPI (Maoist) party's East Godavari division Manuguru LOS member ( Managuru- Paloncha area committee) Sangepu Mahesh alias Susie surrendered before the Kothagudem police and CRPF officials here on Tuesday.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth said Mahesh of Pattimeedagumpu in Gudur mandal in Mahabubad district worked with Maoists from 2012 to 2022. Mahesh was influenced by the recent counseling conducted by the district police for the families of underground Naxals at Cherla police station and accompanied by his family members, surrendered to police, SP added.

SP said, the Maoist who want to surrender and lead a normal life could approach their nearest police station or district officers either through their family members or in person. The district would provide rewards to them and rehabilitation on behalf of the government, SP said.