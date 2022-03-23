Kothagudem: Twenty people get their eyes operated for free

Kothagudem: Around 20 people who got their eyes operated at the Super Specialty Hospital were discharged on Wednesday, informed GSR Trust founder G Srinivas Rao.

He interacted with the discharged patients in the hospital and arranged free transportation to them to reach their native places.

Addressing the media on the occasion, he said that the Trust organised a free health camp at coal town Kothagudem on March 12 and nearly 6000 people visited and had their health checkup. The doctors who came from noted hospitals from Hyderabad conducted health check up in the camp, he added.

He further added that the doctors identified 20 people were suffering from vision problems and were shifted to the Super Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad for operations. He mention that the Trust arranged free food and accommodations to them and were discharged after the operations were csuccessfully completed. It is learnt that the patients conveyed their gratitude to the Trust chairman Srinivas Rao and the doctors for their noble gesture.