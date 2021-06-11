Lands for sale: Telangana sets Rs 15,000 crore target

Hyderabad: In a move to tide over financial crisis, the Telangana Government has begun the sale of government lands through public auction on online platform aiming to rake in moolah of more than Rs 15,000 crore this year.

All the district Collectors have been asked to identify the litigation-free lands, including the properties possessed by various departments and lying idle for immediate auction. It may be mentioned here that the State Cabinet on Monday had approved the proposal to sell the vacant lands.

"Some of the land parcels are not required for any immediate public purposes and since these are in prime locations scattered across the State and are prone to encroachments and un-authorized possessions," State Revenue officials said. The costly lands in Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Bhongir districts have already been identified.

These lands alone would cost more than Rs 10,000 crore. To speed up the land sales , Steering Committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was constituted. Lands Committee, Approval Committee, and Auction Committee were also formed to take up the sale of lands through e-auction. In the GHMC area, HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) would take up the layout and auction of the lands. All clearances would be issued through TS- bPass single window system.