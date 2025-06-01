Lorry drivers warned of strict action for collecting money from farmers

Wanaparthy: Additional Collector G Venkateswarlu issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken if lorry drivers or owners collect any money from farmers at paddy procurement centres.

He made these comments on Saturday during his inspection of the Gollapalli paddy procurement center. The Additional Collector also inspected paddy procurement centers in Talpanur, Sakalapalli, Repalli, Gopalpet, and Chirkapalli.

On this occasion, he assured farmers that there is no need for concern and that the paddy will soon be transported from the procurement centres. “We will collect every grain,” he emphasized. He stated that the process of transporting the paddy would be expedited soon, and more lorries would be made available to ensure faster movement of the stock. He advised farmers to cover the paddy with tarpaulins to protect it from rain.

He reiterated that farmers do not need to pay any extra money to anyone. Farmers were encouraged to bring their paddy to the procurement centers and sell it at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) set by the government. He affirmed that the district administration is committed to safeguarding the interests of the farmers.