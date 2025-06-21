LRS Deadline Extended Till June 30 with 25% Rebate, Says District Collector.

Gadwal: Taking into consideration public appeals, the Telangana State Government has extended the deadline for regularizing unauthorized layouts under the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) with a 25% rebate on fees until June 30, 2025, according to a statement issued by District Collector B.M. Santhosh on Friday.

The District Collector urged the 19,485 applicants in the district who have not yet paid their LRS fees to take advantage of this extended opportunity. He further advised that if any plot owners are facing issues related to LRS payments, they may directly approach their respective municipal offices for resolution.

For plot owners in gram panchayat areas, any issues regarding fee payments can be addressed by contacting either the village panchayat secretary or visiting the District Panchayat Officer’s office.

Applicants may also directly check the status of their applications and pay the LRS fees online through the official portal:

👉 https://lrs.telangana.gov.in/layouts/Citizenlogin.aspx

The Collector clarified that for those who complete their payment, the applications will be verified through L1, L2, and L3 logins, and proceedings will be issued immediately after successful verification. He requested all applicants to cooperate with the authorities in this process.

Finally, the Collector appealed to all plot owners to make full use of this final opportunity to regularize their properties.