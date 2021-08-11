Mahbubnagar: 'Public' ignored at public hearing

Mahbubnagar: Farmers expressed their objections during the public hearing on the environmental impact of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) held at a private function hall in Veldanda mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday.

Nagar Kurnool District Collector L Sharman along with Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) officials and irrigation officials have conducted the public hearing for taking up second phase of canal network of the project, to know the issues and problems of the people, if any.

Collector L Sharman noted that its important to know the problems and issues of the farmers since irrigation projects are important for their livelihood.

At the same time, it is the government's duty to inform them about the project, land acquisition, impact on environment and natural habitat like flora and fauna.

It should be noted here that only select group of people were allowed to attend the public hearing, majority of them were local public representatives and a few farmers. Media representatives were allowed, but they were restricted not to use mobiles during the meeting.

The farmers observed that the officials were conducting public hearings arbitrarily without providing sufficient information about the project. They said that the land acquisition process and the survey numbers of the land, which the government will acquire, was of no use to them, as they are not ready to understand the future impact of the project and the ground realities.

A farmer Bhaskar said that politicians and district authorities will participate in the meetings and will do what they want. They won't really consider our opinions and least bothered about our problems, he lamented.

Overall, the public hearing went silently without any hiccups, except the farmers demanding the government to enhance land cost acquired by it and not to delay the payment.