Malluravi is the Congress candidate who filed nomination in Nagar Kurnool

Nagarkurnool: The fifth day of nominations in Nagar-Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency took place. Indian National Congress Party candidate Malluravi filed the third set of nominations to Election Returning Officer Uday Kumar.

Congress leaders Jupally Krishnarao Sampath Kumar Chinnareddy and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy participated in this program.

