Live
- The critical need for special education in preschools
- Loneliness is a reason for your late-night chocolate cravings says study
- Championing creativity: Celebrating literature & diversity
- Aishwarya Rajesh makes her Sandalwood debut opposite Dhananjaya in 'Uttarakaanda'
- BRS writ in HC directing EC to act against Konda Surekha for code violation
- This WhatsApp feature will let you respond quickly to status updates
- YS Jagan assures of support for revival of Visakha steel plant, says strived to stop privatisation
- Unlocking Wellness
- KCR bid to topple govt is Revanth’s lie
- Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Pad SE, Buds 5A, and More: Prices and Features
Just In
Malluravi is the Congress candidate who filed nomination in Nagar Kurnool
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: The fifth day of nominations in Nagar-Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency took place. Indian National Congress Party candidate Malluravi...
Nagarkurnool: The fifth day of nominations in Nagar-Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency took place. Indian National Congress Party candidate Malluravi filed the third set of nominations to Election Returning Officer Uday Kumar.
Congress leaders Jupally Krishnarao Sampath Kumar Chinnareddy and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy participated in this program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS