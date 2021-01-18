Man dies after being hit by running train in Vikarabad

A man died after being hit by a running train here at Vikarabad on Monday. Narsimhulu who was crossing the railway track succumbed to the injuries on the spot after the train ran over him. He is a native of Gangaram village of Parigi.



The railway police were informed who rushed to the spot and shifted the man's body to a hospital morgue. Based on the complaint of family members, the police registered a case. An investigation is underway.

On January 7, a man, resident of Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Vikarabad town died after being hit by a train. Neelakantam who was working in a cloth store was returning home at night when he was hit by the train while crossing the railway gate. His death was instantaneous.