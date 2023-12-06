MANUU inaugurates its new Bhopal campus

Hyderabad: The Vice Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Professor Syed Ainul Hasan, inaugurated a vibrant and lush green Bhopal campus on Tuesday. He expressed optimism about the significant potential of Bhopal and assured that concerted efforts will be made to elevate the status of the Bhopal campus to that of a satellite campus.

Spread over 6.44 acres of land, the Bhopal campus is now home to MANUU College of Teacher Education (CTE) Bhopal and MANUU Regional Centre (RC) Bhopal.

“This expansion is more than just physical infrastructure; it symbolises a commitment to academic excellence, growth, and innovation for the university,” said Professor Ainul Hasan. He emphasised the importance of establishing connections with the local community and madrasas, highlighting that such engagement is essential to fulfilling the university’s mandate. Ainul Hasan also announced that a vocational training centre will be opened next year, subject to the availability of physical resources.

Professor Mohd Ahsan, Regional Director, RC Bhopal and in charge of the Bhopal campus, said that the campus is a testament to MANUU’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for education and learning. He also acknowledged the collective effort that went into the realisation of the Bhopal campus and paid tribute to those who, through their tireless dedication, contributed to the success of this initiative. Some of these individuals are no longer with us, but their legacy lives on in the form of this new campus, a testament to the power of collaboration and commitment, he added.

Professor Noushad Husain, Principal, CTE Bhopal, underscores the pivotal role the college plays in fulfilling the broader mandate of MANUU.

Professor Mohd Razaullah Khan, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, said that distance education is crucial for reaching a broader audience and providing educational opportunities to those who may not have access to traditional on-campus programmes. Various renowned personalities from Bhopal and across the country, including renowned Urdu-Poet Manzar Bhopali, Iqbal Masood, Retd DGP M W Ansari, Professor Haleem Khan, Professor Zargham Haider, and Syed Mushtaque Nadwi, attended the programme.