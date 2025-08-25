Marking Upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, 711 Ancient temples across 4 states distributed free Pooja Materials.

Mahabubnagar: Social Activist Diddi Praveen distributed 31 varieties of Pooja Material to 711 ancient Temples Across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka

Marking the upcoming Vinayaka Chavithi on August 27, social activist and Nenu Saitam voluntary organization president Diddi Praveen Kumar has launched a large-scale initiative to distribute pooja material to 711 ancient temples and Vinayaka mandapams across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

As part of the program, Praveen is donating 31 varieties of pooja material required for Vinayaka mandapams and 22 types of items essential for daily rituals in ancient temples. The drive covers districts across Telangana, including Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad.

The outreach also extends beyond Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, pooja materials are being distributed to temples in Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Anantapur, Chittoor, Tirupati, Prakasam, Giddalur, Vijayawada, and Guntur. Similarly, in Karnataka, temples and mandapams in Raichur, Sindhanur, and Gulbarga are included in the drive, particularly those frequented by Telugu devotees.

In addition to pooja items, dress code awareness flexes are being installed outside temples, urging devotees to visit in traditional attire. Praveen expressed confidence that this move will encourage a greater sense of cultural discipline among worshippers.

The social activist said that the entire program is funded from his personal resources without accepting donations or contributions. He appealed to devotees to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi with devotion, faith, and discipline.

Members of Nenu Saitam, including Kongara Pavan Kumar, Rainbow Srinivas, Tirumala Lakshminarayana, Priya, Satyam, Dastayya, Konduru Srihari, and Ganesh Rao, actively participated in the distribution program.