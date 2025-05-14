Live
Millers told to unload paddy quickly
Wanaparthy: In view of the unseasonal rains occurring in the district, Wanaparthy Collector Aadarsh Surabhi on Tuesday visited the paddy procurement centre at Rajanagaram and the Sri Venkateshwara Industries rice mill located in Chityal.
Addressing millers, he cautioned that there is a possibility that farmers may face problems at the paddy procurement centres. Hence, he advised them to unload the paddy from the trucks and send them back immediately. He suggested that, along with fine variety, the millers should procure other coarse rice as well.
The Collector inspected the paddy stock at the mill. At the centre he examined the rice brought by farmers. The DC instructed the staff to weigh the paddy and send it to the mill as soon as the moisture content is checked. Civil Supplies officer Vishwanath, tahsildar Ramesh Reddy, among others, accompanied Surabhi.