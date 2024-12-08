Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs. 136 Crore in Wanaparthy District

State Excise, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth Rs. 136 crore in Wanaparthy district. From Sunday morning, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, local legislator Thudi Megha Reddy and District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi along with them laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works worth Rs. 136 crore in Wanaparthy district.

The foundation stone was laid for the construction of a high-level bridge at 3/0-2 km from Peddamandadi mandal center to National Highway 44 at Mojarla at an estimated cost of Rs. 6 crore.

The foundation stone was laid for the construction of a 5 lakh liter overhead tank at a cost of Rs. 1.76 crore to provide drinking water to Wanaparthy town.

In wards 5, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of the town, Rs. The foundation stone for the construction of CC roads to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 crores was laid in Indira Colony.

In Budaga Jangala Colony, the foundation stone for the development of water supply to Wanaparthy town under the Amrit 2.0 scheme was laid at an estimated cost of Rs. 70 crores.

A new women's employee hostel building was inaugurated next to Marrikunta Medical College at an estimated cost of Rs. 4 crores.

The foundation stone for the Mahila Samakhya building to be constructed next to the Medical College at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crores was laid.

The foundation stone for the construction of the upper floor of the library and the construction of toilets in the town was laid at a cost of Rs. 1.10 crores.

Later, speaking to the media at the library office, the Telangana martyrs and the people said that the goal for which we achieved Telangana has not been fulfilled in the last ten years. He said that no one will have the opportunity to see the Chief Minister of the state.

He said that democracy has been restored after the formation of this government. The fences of Pragati Bhavan have been removed and anyone has been given the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister.

Nagarkurnool Parliamentarian Malluravi, who participated in the program, said that today, the foundation stone for various development programs worth Rs 136 crore was laid in Wanaparthy district.





He said that a mega loan fair will be organized on December 21 at the Government Polytechnic College grounds to provide loans to the beneficiaries under the hands of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Similarly, a mega job fair will be organized under the auspices of Kapilavai Dilip to provide employment to the unemployed, and he suggested that the unemployed of Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency should take advantage of this opportunity.

He informed that the State Bank of India has come forward to provide basic facilities in the hostels of various welfare departments in the district. He informed that United India has signed an agreement to provide vocational skills to the unemployed youth.

Local legislator Thudi Megha Reddy said that Wanaparthy district is being developed in a way that no other legislator has developed, and that foundation stones for development works worth Rs 136 crore were laid on this day alone. He said that works will be undertaken under the Amrut 2.0 scheme to prevent drinking water problems in the town for the next 25 years. He said that public celebrations were held grandly for the development works in the district on the occasion of the completion of a year since the formation of the government.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, RDO Subramaniam, Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy, R&B Executive Engineer Deshya Nayak, Panchayat Raj Engineer Mallaiah, Municipal Commissioner Poornachander, DCCB Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Municipal Chairman P Mahesh, State Library Chairman Riyaz Wanaparthy, Nandyal Chairman Govardhan Sagar Municipal Vice Chairman P Krishna, and other public representatives accompanied the minister.