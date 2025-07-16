Minister urges banks to boost lending for farm sector

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has assured that farmers will repay their loans under any circumstances, urging banks to extend necessary credit facilities to the farming community.

Participating in NABARD’s 44th Foundation Day celebrations, the Minister requested banks to lend where they foresee development, whether in agriculture or any allied activity. He also appealed for the provision of infrastructure to Agriculture and Horticulture Universities in Telangana. He recalled NABARD’s crucial assistance in completing 30 medium irrigation projects that had been languishing due to a lack of budgetary allocation at the time. B Uday Bhaskar, Chief General Manager, NABARD, stated that this year’s Foundation Day is particularly special as NABARD is celebrating a decade of transforming rural lives in Telangana. He noted that the institution has refinanced to the extent of Rs 9,673 Crore as refinance support for Self-Help Groups (SHGs). NABARD is also focusing on natural farming through its JIVA programme.

M Ravindar Rao, President, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TGCAB), mentioned that many programmes are being undertaken in the Cooperative Sector in the State with NABARD’s assistance. He specifically highlighted assistance of Rs 200 Crore for strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), enabling them to undertake construction of godowns, petrol pumps, and other facilities. Surendra Mohan, IAS, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, affirmed that the state government gives top priority to rural development and the advancement of women and farmers.